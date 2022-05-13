W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Thursday.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of W.W. Grainger from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $535.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of W.W. Grainger from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $580.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. William Blair reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of W.W. Grainger from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $562.00 to $480.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $517.89.

GWW stock traded up $4.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $473.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 338,070. The stock has a market cap of $24.19 billion, a PE ratio of 21.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. W.W. Grainger has a fifty-two week low of $391.16 and a fifty-two week high of $529.91. The company’s 50 day moving average is $500.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $492.83.

W.W. Grainger ( NYSE:GWW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $7.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.16 by $0.91. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 8.58% and a return on equity of 53.07%. The company had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.48 EPS. W.W. Grainger’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that W.W. Grainger will post 26.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th will be given a $1.72 dividend. This represents a $6.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 6th. This is a boost from W.W. Grainger’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.67%.

In other news, CFO Deidra C. Merriwether sold 488 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $488.62, for a total value of $238,446.56. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,715,955.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP John L. Howard sold 1,732 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $509.24, for a total transaction of $882,003.68. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 20,567 shares in the company, valued at $10,473,539.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,762 shares of company stock valued at $7,252,245 in the last three months. 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GWW. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger in the 4th quarter valued at $214,942,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,915,066 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,019,353,000 after purchasing an additional 140,892 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 1,017.9% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 143,313 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $73,904,000 after purchasing an additional 130,493 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in W.W. Grainger during the 1st quarter worth $245,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in W.W. Grainger by 4,813.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 113,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $58,561,000 after acquiring an additional 110,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.47% of the company’s stock.

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. It offers safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

