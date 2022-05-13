Wake Forest Bancshares (OTCMKTS:WAKE) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $18.87

Wake Forest Bancshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WAKE – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $18.87 and traded as low as $17.61. Wake Forest Bancshares shares last traded at $17.61, with a volume of 1,245 shares traded.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.86.

Get Wake Forest Bancshares alerts:

Wake Forest Bancshares Company Profile (OTCMKTS:WAKE)

Wake Forest Bancshares, Inc, (OTC: WAKE) parent company of Wake Forest Federal Savings and Loan Association. Based in Wake Forest, North Carolina since 1922, the Company conducts business as Wake Forest Federal from its office in Wake Forest, (Wake County), North Carolina.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Wake Forest Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wake Forest Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.