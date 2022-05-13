Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Sold by Regal Investment Advisors LLC

Regal Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,487 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 460 shares during the quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $3,254,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WMT. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 5.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,037,470 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,340,571,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203,360 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 2.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,390,040 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,005,682,000 after purchasing an additional 280,795 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 10,772,881 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,501,524,000 after purchasing an additional 195,451 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,526,788 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,523,024,000 after purchasing an additional 341,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 54.6% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,529,531 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,049,467,000 after purchasing an additional 2,658,281 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

WMT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Walmart from $186.00 to $184.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $168.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Walmart in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Walmart from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.25.

WMT traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $148.11. 305,180 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,682,893. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $150.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $144.69. The company has a market cap of $407.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.03, a PEG ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.49. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $132.01 and a fifty-two week high of $160.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The retailer reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $152.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.20 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 20.42%. The business’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. Walmart’s payout ratio is 45.90%.

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,167,433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.20, for a total transaction of $159,004,374.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 128,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.70, for a total transaction of $17,881,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,426,790 shares of company stock valued at $195,406,267. Company insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

