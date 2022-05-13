Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) Given New $153.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $182.00 to $153.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Tigress Financial restated a buy rating and set a $229.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Friday, April 1st. Atlantic Securities decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $172.00 to $167.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $218.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Walt Disney currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $175.65.

Walt Disney stock traded up $2.76 during trading on Thursday, hitting $107.07. 419,973 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,849,283. The business’s 50 day moving average is $127.88 and its 200 day moving average is $144.31. Walt Disney has a 52 week low of $99.47 and a 52 week high of $187.58. The company has a market capitalization of $194.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.94, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The entertainment giant reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by ($0.13). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 4.22%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Walt Disney will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total transaction of $29,945.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DIS. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,666,477 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $5,741,785,000 after acquiring an additional 595,313 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Walt Disney by 207.6% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,189 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,062,000 after buying an additional 8,226 shares during the period. New World Advisors LLC bought a new position in Walt Disney during the third quarter valued at $457,000. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 9.3% during the third quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 13,543 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,292,000 after buying an additional 1,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Walt Disney by 544.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,486 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,983,000 after acquiring an additional 9,703 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

