Warburg Research Analysts Give Krones (ETR:KRN) a €128.00 Price Target

Warburg Research set a €128.00 ($134.74) target price on Krones (ETR:KRN – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

KRN has been the topic of several other research reports. UBS Group set a €121.00 ($127.37) price target on shares of Krones in a report on Friday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €115.00 ($121.05) target price on shares of Krones in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €117.00 ($123.16) price target on Krones in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €120.00 ($126.32) price target on Krones in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th.

Get Krones alerts:

Shares of KRN opened at €77.10 ($81.16) on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.84. Krones has a 1-year low of €67.50 ($71.05) and a 1-year high of €99.60 ($104.84). The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is €75.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is €85.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Krones AG, together with its subsidiaries, plans, develops, and manufactures machines and lines for the production, filling, and packaging technology in Germany and internationally. It operates in two segments, Machines and Lines for Product Filling and Decoration, and Machines and Lines for Beverage Production/Process Technology.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Krones Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Krones and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.