Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD) Upgraded to Outperform at Cowen

Cowen upgraded shares of Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has $24.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $31.00.

A number of other research firms have also commented on WBD. Barclays started coverage on Warner Bros. Discovery in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. They set an equal weight rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on Warner Bros. Discovery in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. They set a buy rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on Warner Bros. Discovery in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a sell rating on the stock. Atlantic Securities raised Warner Bros. Discovery from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Warner Bros. Discovery from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $32.83.

NASDAQ WBD traded up $1.09 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $18.20. 340,763 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,740,684. The firm has a market cap of $44.17 billion, a PE ratio of 8.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.25. Warner Bros. Discovery has a one year low of $16.51 and a one year high of $27.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01.

Warner Bros. Discovery ( NASDAQ:WBD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.65. Warner Bros. Discovery had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 10.53%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Warner Bros. Discovery will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Geoffrey Y. Yang purchased 58,296 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.79 per share, with a total value of $1,095,381.84. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 35,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $669,919.87. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David Zaslav purchased 50,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.93 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,486.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 4,093,530 shares in the company, valued at $81,584,052.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 206,862 shares of company stock worth $3,959,897. 6.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It also produces, develops, and distributes feature films, television, gaming, and other content in various physical and digital formats through basic networks, direct-to-consumer or theatrical, TV content, and games licensing.

