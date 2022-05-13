WealthShield Partners LLC Acquires 1,174 Shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

WealthShield Partners LLC grew its holdings in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,944 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares during the quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Halliburton in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Halliburton by 265.3% in the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,472 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Halliburton in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 79.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on HAL. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Halliburton from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Halliburton from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Halliburton from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $45.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Halliburton has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.93.

In related news, SVP Jill D. Sharp sold 19,119 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.15, for a total value of $633,794.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Mark Richard sold 16,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.15, for a total value of $540,941.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 286,790 shares of company stock valued at $11,033,166. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

HAL stock traded up $1.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $35.63. The company had a trading volume of 76,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,247,674. The company has a market capitalization of $32.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.98 and a beta of 2.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $37.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.38. Halliburton has a 1-year low of $17.82 and a 1-year high of $42.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35. The business had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.20 billion. Halliburton had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 9.61%. Halliburton’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Halliburton will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

