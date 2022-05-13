WealthShield Partners LLC Acquires New Position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

WealthShield Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,349 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tredje AP fonden lifted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 59,287 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,658,000 after buying an additional 9,287 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 4,947 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Tdam USA Inc. lifted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Tdam USA Inc. now owns 10,618 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $834,000 after buying an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 580.7% during the 4th quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 90,041 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,125,000 after buying an additional 76,813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 21,175,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,663,516,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005,105 shares in the last quarter. 68.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

D has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 13th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $86.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dominion Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.25.

NYSE:D traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $82.36. 4,885 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,312,633. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.72. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.37 and a fifty-two week high of $88.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company has a market capitalization of $66.82 billion, a PE ratio of 23.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.41.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.01). Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 20.81%. The business had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is currently 74.58%.

Dominion Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding D? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.