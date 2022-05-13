WealthShield Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 1,893 DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

WealthShield Partners LLC purchased a new stake in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in DocuSign by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,781,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,745,842,000 after purchasing an additional 120,044 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of DocuSign by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,234,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,704,000 after buying an additional 29,920 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DocuSign during the fourth quarter valued at about $464,854,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in DocuSign by 34.3% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,045,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,807,000 after acquiring an additional 777,259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in DocuSign by 1.4% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,044,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,786,000 after purchasing an additional 41,190 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.62% of the company’s stock.

Get DocuSign alerts:

DocuSign stock traded up $7.46 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $77.30. The stock had a trading volume of 53,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,832,790. The company has a market cap of $15.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -199.54 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $92.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $143.48. DocuSign, Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.84 and a 52 week high of $314.76.

DocuSign ( NASDAQ:DOCU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $580.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $561.60 million. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 3.32% and a negative return on equity of 12.39%. The business’s revenue was up 34.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.08) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 3,948 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.09, for a total value of $434,635.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 230,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,393,689.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Daniel D. Springer bought 66,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $74.76 per share, for a total transaction of $5,000,098.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 3.87% of the company’s stock.

DOCU has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of DocuSign from $137.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of DocuSign from $175.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on DocuSign from $180.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. Oppenheimer cut shares of DocuSign from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research reduced their target price on shares of DocuSign from $100.00 to $75.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, DocuSign currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.12.

DocuSign Profile (Get Rating)

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOCU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DocuSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DocuSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.