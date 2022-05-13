WealthShield Partners LLC Boosts Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 140.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,116 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,990 shares during the quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CVX. Eagle Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Chevron by 3.1% in the second quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 34,480 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,611,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Chevron by 6.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,302,417 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,440,693,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513,296 shares during the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management grew its stake in Chevron by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 19,531 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,981,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC raised its position in Chevron by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 45,471 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,609,000 after buying an additional 7,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Chevron by 74.8% in the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 12,038 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after acquiring an additional 5,150 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

Shares of Chevron stock traded up $1.21 on Friday, hitting $165.92. 50,170 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,044,471. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $326.00 billion, a PE ratio of 15.69, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.09. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $92.86 and a 12-month high of $174.76. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $164.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $138.35.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $3.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.44 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $54.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.96 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 11.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 17.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.38%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CVX. Barclays upped their price objective on Chevron from $148.00 to $183.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Chevron in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $154.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $189.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Chevron from $124.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.43.

In other Chevron news, insider David A. Inchausti sold 9,500 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $1,615,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 18,500 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.90, for a total value of $2,458,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 446,515 shares of company stock valued at $68,785,682 over the last three months. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Chevron (Get Rating)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.