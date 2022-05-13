WealthShield Partners LLC Buys New Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

WealthShield Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fure Financial Corp increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Fure Financial Corp now owns 14,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,594,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 1,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 5,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 3,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $913,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VO traded up $4.33 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $209.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,116,995. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $201.98 and a twelve month high of $261.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $228.67 and a 200 day moving average of $239.23.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

