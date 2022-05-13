WealthShield Partners LLC Buys Shares of 2,471 iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

WealthShield Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $303,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $90,000. First United Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. First United Bank & Trust now owns 49,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,083,000 after acquiring an additional 4,017 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 28.0% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,758,000 after acquiring an additional 3,357 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 6.4% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 129,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,841,000 after purchasing an additional 7,833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,782,000.

Shares of NASDAQ DVY traded up $0.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $124.32. The company had a trading volume of 1,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,350,040. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $111.53 and a 1 year high of $133.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $126.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $123.64.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th were paid a dividend of $0.888 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $3.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. This is a positive change from iShares Select Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84.

About iShares Select Dividend ETF (Get Rating)

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

