WealthShield Partners LLC Has $347,000 Stock Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

WealthShield Partners LLC lifted its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 31.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,497 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in shares of Target by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 30,897 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $7,151,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Target by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,443 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $565,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its position in shares of Target by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 50,000 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $11,572,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target in the fourth quarter valued at about $94,000. Finally, Tdam USA Inc. increased its position in shares of Target by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Tdam USA Inc. now owns 50,416 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $11,668,000 after acquiring an additional 6,499 shares during the last quarter. 81.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on TGT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Target from $353.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Gordon Haskett raised Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $255.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Target from $260.00 to $255.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. StockNews.com raised Target from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Target from $275.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Target presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $277.23.

In other news, insider Cara A. Sylvester sold 2,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $507,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,891 shares in the company, valued at $1,972,750. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 2,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.87, for a total transaction of $453,169.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 99,363 shares of company stock valued at $21,970,253 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TGT stock traded up $3.93 during trading on Friday, hitting $221.20. The company had a trading volume of 26,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,258,581. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $225.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $228.93. Target Co. has a one year low of $184.00 and a one year high of $268.98.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The retailer reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.40 billion. Target had a return on equity of 47.35% and a net margin of 6.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.67 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 14.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 17th. Target’s payout ratio is presently 25.59%.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

