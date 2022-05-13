WealthShield Partners LLC Has $372,000 Holdings in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

WealthShield Partners LLC lessened its stake in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,659 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 177 shares during the quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Best Buy by 68.8% in the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,805 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 1,958 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its position in Best Buy by 92.6% in the fourth quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 20,328 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $2,066,000 after acquiring an additional 9,775 shares during the last quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Best Buy in the fourth quarter valued at about $335,000. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC bought a new position in Best Buy in the fourth quarter valued at about $478,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in Best Buy by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 263,973 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $26,820,000 after acquiring an additional 19,661 shares during the last quarter. 80.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Best Buy alerts:

Shares of Best Buy stock traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $87.75. The company had a trading volume of 15,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,935,025. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $94.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $19.74 billion, a PE ratio of 8.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.42. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.38 and a fifty-two week high of $141.97.

Best Buy ( NYSE:BBY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The technology retailer reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73. The company had revenue of $16.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.54 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 63.23% and a net margin of 4.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.48 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 8.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 24th were paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 23rd. This is a positive change from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. Best Buy’s payout ratio is 35.77%.

In other Best Buy news, insider Todd G. Hartman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.73, for a total value of $203,460.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian A. Tilzer sold 4,259 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.06, for a total value of $421,896.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 36,955 shares of company stock worth $3,662,097. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BBY. Bank of America decreased their target price on Best Buy from $175.00 to $147.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Best Buy from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Raymond James cut Best Buy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Best Buy from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Best Buy from $134.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.00.

About Best Buy (Get Rating)

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.