WealthShield Partners LLC Invests $204,000 in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

WealthShield Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 9,467 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SLV. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in iShares Silver Trust by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 2,944 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC increased its position in iShares Silver Trust by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 11,915 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Silver Trust by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,083 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its position in iShares Silver Trust by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 25,860 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares Silver Trust by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,495 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $893,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Silver Trust stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $19.17. 448,452 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,566,266. iShares Silver Trust has a fifty-two week low of $19.02 and a fifty-two week high of $26.43. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.00.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

