WealthShield Partners LLC Makes New $417,000 Investment in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

WealthShield Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,615 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $417,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,899,139 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,205,116,000 after purchasing an additional 203,878 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 5.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,960,831 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,209,213,000 after buying an additional 290,139 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 35.8% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,093,210 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,033,209,000 after buying an additional 1,342,761 shares during the last quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 8.3% in the third quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP now owns 4,617,627 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $936,732,000 after buying an additional 354,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, London Co. of Virginia increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 2.1% in the third quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 2,522,928 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $511,801,000 after buying an additional 51,719 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Shares of NYSE:LOW traded up $4.45 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $196.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,561,667. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $182.08 and a fifty-two week high of $263.31. The company has a market capitalization of $129.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $209.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $229.49.

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.06. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 551.52% and a net margin of 8.77%. The company had revenue of $21.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.91 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 20th were issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 19th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.73%.

A number of research firms recently commented on LOW. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $295.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. OTR Global cut Lowe’s Companies to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Loop Capital decreased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com cut Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $292.00 to $222.00 in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $257.30.

About Lowe’s Companies (Get Rating)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.