WealthShield Partners LLC Purchases New Holdings in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD)

WealthShield Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 8,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $505,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HYD. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,582,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,655,000 after purchasing an additional 420,901 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $167,304,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,187,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,207,000 after purchasing an additional 205,928 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,160,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,445,000 after purchasing an additional 140,643 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 982,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,341,000 after acquiring an additional 83,850 shares in the last quarter.

Get VanEck High Yield Muni ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:HYD traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $53.52. 17,503 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 930,578. The company’s 50 day moving average is $56.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.76. VanEck High Yield Muni ETF has a twelve month low of $53.64 and a twelve month high of $63.98.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck High Yield Muni ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck High Yield Muni ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.