WealthShield Partners LLC Raises Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

WealthShield Partners LLC grew its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 30.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,098 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,195 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 18,921 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,766,000 after buying an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 26,043 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,431,000 after purchasing an additional 4,647 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 43.2% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,205,028 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $112,501,000 after purchasing an additional 363,528 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 613.8% in the fourth quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 303,389 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,724,000 after purchasing an additional 260,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 138,040 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,887,000 after purchasing an additional 15,100 shares in the last quarter. 77.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

Shares of NYSE:NEE traded up $0.66 on Friday, reaching $69.17. 105,143 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,764,948. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.58, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.49. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.22 and a fifty-two week high of $93.73. The business’s 50-day moving average is $79.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.16 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 11.49%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. Analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This is a boost from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 229.73%.

In other news, Director Kirk S. Hachigian acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $70.19 per share, with a total value of $701,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $350,950. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NEE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.44.

NextEra Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.