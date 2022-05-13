WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) Shares Sold by Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc.

Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. trimmed its position in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) by 90.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,570 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 14,138 shares during the period. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $152,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atria Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 31,998 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,822,000 after purchasing an additional 5,355 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 77.2% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 107,958 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,219,000 after acquiring an additional 47,018 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 38.3% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 293,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,850,000 after acquiring an additional 81,205 shares in the last quarter. Lewis Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in WEC Energy Group in the 4th quarter worth $331,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 312,095 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,527,000 after acquiring an additional 2,665 shares in the last quarter. 73.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WEC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America raised shares of WEC Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a report on Monday, April 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of WEC Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $99.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 target price on shares of WEC Energy Group in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 target price on shares of WEC Energy Group in a report on Friday, February 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.50.

In other WEC Energy Group news, VP Anthony Reese sold 1,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.47, for a total value of $135,772.75. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,735.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WEC stock traded up $1.27 on Friday, hitting $102.09. 1,580,926 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,538,313. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $99.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.20 billion, a PE ratio of 23.50, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.27. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.84 and a twelve month high of $106.82.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.13. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 15.90% and a return on equity of 12.17%. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.61 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a $0.7275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $2.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is currently 67.83%.

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

