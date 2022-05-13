Wedbush Comments on Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:TPTX)

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Wedbush lowered their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, May 10th. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.79) for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($1.50). Wedbush also issued estimates for Turning Point Therapeutics’ Q3 2022 earnings at ($2.05) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($2.35) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($7.69) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($9.44) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($7.05) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($5.80) EPS.

Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($1.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.51) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $0.40 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.73) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 98.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from $162.00 to $161.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from $120.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.86.

NASDAQ TPTX opened at $29.33 on Friday. Turning Point Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $23.77 and a 12-month high of $83.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of -6.12 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.80 and its 200-day moving average is $35.90.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TPTX. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Turning Point Therapeutics by 139.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in Turning Point Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its stake in Turning Point Therapeutics by 51.0% during the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 4,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Turning Point Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in Turning Point Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $219,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.33% of the company’s stock.

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology biopharmaceutical company, engages in designing and developing therapies that target genetic drivers of cancer. It develops a pipeline of tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) that targets genetic drivers of cancer in TKI-naïve and TKI-pretreated patients.

