Wedbush Comments on Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:TPTX)

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Wedbush lowered their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, May 10th. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.79) for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($1.50). Wedbush also issued estimates for Turning Point Therapeutics’ Q3 2022 earnings at ($2.05) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($2.35) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($7.69) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($9.44) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($7.05) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($5.80) EPS.
Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($1.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.51) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $0.40 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.73) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 98.4% on a year-over-year basis.
NASDAQ TPTX opened at $29.33 on Friday. Turning Point Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $23.77 and a 12-month high of $83.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of -6.12 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.80 and its 200-day moving average is $35.90.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TPTX. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Turning Point Therapeutics by 139.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in Turning Point Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its stake in Turning Point Therapeutics by 51.0% during the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 4,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Turning Point Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in Turning Point Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $219,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.33% of the company’s stock.
About Turning Point Therapeutics
Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology biopharmaceutical company, engages in designing and developing therapies that target genetic drivers of cancer. It develops a pipeline of tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) that targets genetic drivers of cancer in TKI-naïve and TKI-pretreated patients.
