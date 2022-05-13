Wedbush Lowers Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) Price Target to $100.00

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at Wedbush from $160.00 to $100.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Wedbush’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 70.94% from the company’s current price. Wedbush also issued estimates for Coinbase Global’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($1.85) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($1.20) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($1.16) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($6.15) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.26 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.26 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.24 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.20 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.95 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Coinbase Global from $377.00 to $314.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Coinbase Global in a report on Friday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $225.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Coinbase Global from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $250.89.

Get Coinbase Global alerts:

Coinbase Global stock opened at $58.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.84 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.24. Coinbase Global has a 1-year low of $40.83 and a 1-year high of $368.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is $153.72 and its 200 day moving average is $219.37.

Coinbase Global ( NASDAQ:COIN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported ($1.98) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($2.72). Coinbase Global had a net margin of 33.63% and a return on equity of 44.42%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.05 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Coinbase Global will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Paul Grewal sold 1,207 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.87, for a total value of $209,861.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Westpac Banking Corp purchased a new stake in Coinbase Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $449,000. Man Group plc boosted its stake in Coinbase Global by 101.9% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 106,619 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $24,254,000 after purchasing an additional 53,800 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Coinbase Global by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 53,958 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $13,617,000 after purchasing an additional 2,847 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Coinbase Global by 69.8% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 21,572 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $5,444,000 after purchasing an additional 8,864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 5,933.3% in the third quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 11,765 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $2,677,000 after buying an additional 11,570 shares during the last quarter. 39.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coinbase Global Company Profile (Get Rating)

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for retailers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable ecosystem partners to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Coinbase Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coinbase Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.