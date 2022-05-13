Wedbush Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM)

Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Wedbush reduced their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for Epizyme in a research report issued on Tuesday, May 10th. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($0.29) for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.23). Wedbush also issued estimates for Epizyme’s Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.19) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.85) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.67) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.45) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.17) EPS.

EPZM has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Epizyme from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1.75 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on Epizyme in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price target on Epizyme from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of Epizyme stock opened at $0.54 on Friday. Epizyme has a one year low of $0.44 and a one year high of $9.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.00 and its 200 day moving average is $2.15.

Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.03). Epizyme had a negative return on equity of 2,459.33% and a negative net margin of 614.08%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.69) EPS.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EPZM. Kraematon Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Epizyme in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Epizyme in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Epizyme in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Epizyme in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Epizyme by 94.1% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 37,398 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 18,134 shares in the last quarter. 76.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Epizyme, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel epigenetic medicines for patients with cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company offers Tazemetostat for the treatment of metastatic or locally advanced epithelioid sarcoma for adults and pediatric patients.

