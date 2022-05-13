Wejo Group (NASDAQ:WEJO) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wejo Group (NASDAQ:WEJO – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Wejo is a provider of connected vehicle data. Wejo, formerly known as Virtuoso Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK. “
Separately, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Wejo Group from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WEJO. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Wejo Group in the fourth quarter worth about $49,579,000. Tikvah Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wejo Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $17,100,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Wejo Group by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 628,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,538,000 after acquiring an additional 44,030 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Wejo Group in the first quarter valued at about $2,081,000. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Wejo Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,420,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.97% of the company’s stock.
Wejo Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
Wejo Group Limited provides software and technology solutions to various market verticals. It offers Wejo Neural Edge, a cloud software and analytics platform that makes accessing and sharing volumes of connected vehicle data. The company provides Wejo Marketplace Data Solutions, which includes its data visualization platform; and Wejo Software and Cloud Solutions.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Wejo Group (WEJO)
- Is Electronic Arts (NASDAQ: EA) Suddenly A Safe Haven?
- Beyond Meat Stock Value is Improving
- The Travel Sector Is Getting Upgraded
- Carvana Insiders Buy Shares But Maybe You Shouldn’t
- Dutch Bros Gets Scalded By Inflation
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Wejo Group (WEJO)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Wejo Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wejo Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.