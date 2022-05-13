Wejo Group (NASDAQ:WEJO) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wejo Group (NASDAQ:WEJO – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Wejo is a provider of connected vehicle data. Wejo, formerly known as Virtuoso Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK. “

Separately, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Wejo Group from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st.

NASDAQ:WEJO opened at $1.92 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 3.58 and a current ratio of 3.58. Wejo Group has a 12 month low of $1.78 and a 12 month high of $19.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.43.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WEJO. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Wejo Group in the fourth quarter worth about $49,579,000. Tikvah Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wejo Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $17,100,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Wejo Group by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 628,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,538,000 after acquiring an additional 44,030 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Wejo Group in the first quarter valued at about $2,081,000. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Wejo Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,420,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.97% of the company’s stock.

Wejo Group Limited provides software and technology solutions to various market verticals. It offers Wejo Neural Edge, a cloud software and analytics platform that makes accessing and sharing volumes of connected vehicle data. The company provides Wejo Marketplace Data Solutions, which includes its data visualization platform; and Wejo Software and Cloud Solutions.

