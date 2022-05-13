Wells Fargo & Company Lowers TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) Price Target to $620.00

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Wells Fargo & Company from $700.00 to $620.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 12.74% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on TransDigm Group from $762.00 to $801.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $707.33.

Get TransDigm Group alerts:

Shares of TDG stock opened at $549.93 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $632.09 and its 200 day moving average is $630.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.03, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.43. TransDigm Group has a 12 month low of $537.55 and a 12 month high of $688.03.

TransDigm Group ( NYSE:TDG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The aerospace company reported $3.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by ($0.02). TransDigm Group had a net margin of 16.23% and a negative return on equity of 23.98%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.29 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that TransDigm Group will post 13.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other TransDigm Group news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $632.64, for a total transaction of $7,275,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Raymond F. Laubenthal sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $670.00, for a total value of $3,350,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,500 shares of company stock worth $25,324,315 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 9.13% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 1.6% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 7,761 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,057,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 2.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,336,367 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,825,316,000 after buying an additional 107,621 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 7.3% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 7,050 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,593,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 0.7% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 85,920 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $55,980,000 after buying an additional 586 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 99.1% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,337 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,523,000 after buying an additional 1,163 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.33% of the company’s stock.

About TransDigm Group (Get Rating)

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TransDigm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransDigm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.