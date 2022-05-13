Welltower (NYSE:WELL) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.82-0.87 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.86. Welltower also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $0.82-$0.87 EPS.

Shares of NYSE WELL traded up $0.96 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $88.04. 28,626 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,239,778. The stock has a market cap of $39.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.11, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.17. Welltower has a 1-year low of $71.00 and a 1-year high of $99.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.09.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.68). The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Welltower had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 1.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Welltower will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 23rd. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 325.34%.

WELL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Welltower from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 21st. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Welltower from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Welltower from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Sunday, April 3rd. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Welltower from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Welltower from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $96.75.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Welltower by 35.4% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 1,373 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Welltower by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,671,000 after buying an additional 4,962 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Welltower by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 32,898 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,821,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in Welltower by 74.0% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 7,845 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $673,000 after buying an additional 3,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Welltower in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. 93.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

