Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) Given New $23.00 Price Target at Wedbush

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Wedbush from $28.50 to $23.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Wedbush also issued estimates for Wendy’s’ Q3 2022 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.26 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.03 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on WEN. Citigroup cut their target price on Wendy’s from $23.00 to $18.50 in a research report on Thursday. Barclays cut their target price on Wendy’s from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com began coverage on Wendy’s in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Wendy’s from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Wendy’s in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wendy’s has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $26.12.

Shares of NASDAQ WEN traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $17.52. The stock had a trading volume of 107,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,524,175. The company has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.55, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.95. Wendy’s has a 1-year low of $15.77 and a 1-year high of $29.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.96.

Wendy’s ( NASDAQ:WEN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The restaurant operator reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). Wendy’s had a return on equity of 35.44% and a net margin of 10.56%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Wendy’s will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Wendy’s’s payout ratio is 56.82%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Wendy’s by 2.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,948,651 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $394,332,000 after buying an additional 425,575 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of Wendy’s in the first quarter valued at $4,394,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Wendy’s by 443.5% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 14,945 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 12,195 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Wendy’s by 391.3% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 117,262 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,575,000 after buying an additional 93,395 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Wendy’s by 1.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,862,783 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $84,871,000 after buying an additional 37,180 shares during the period. 69.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. It operates through three segments: Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

