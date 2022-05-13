Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Shares Sold by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 519,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,962 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.50% of Western Alliance Bancorporation worth $55,960,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 34.7% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the fourth quarter worth approximately $85,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 2,395.1% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 10.7% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.16% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO J. Kelly Jr. Ardrey acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $78.67 per share, for a total transaction of $236,010.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $479,100.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Randall S. Theisen sold 6,574 shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $591,660.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

WAL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $140.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.25.

NYSE WAL opened at $74.14 on Friday. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a one year low of $71.68 and a one year high of $124.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.03 billion, a PE ratio of 8.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.44.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $555.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.09 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 41.03% and a return on equity of 21.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 64.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.90 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 9.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.57%.

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates in Commercial, Consumer Related, and Corporate & Other segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

