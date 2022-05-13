Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Stock Holdings Decreased by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 99,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,917 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned about 0.10% of Western Alliance Bancorporation worth $10,717,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 34.7% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $85,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 2,395.1% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 10.7% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. 87.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:WAL traded up $2.81 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $76.95. 2,791 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 898,663. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.44. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a twelve month low of $71.68 and a twelve month high of $124.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $80.29 and a 200 day moving average of $98.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Western Alliance Bancorporation ( NYSE:WAL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $555.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.09 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 41.03% and a return on equity of 21.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 64.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.90 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 9.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.57%.

In other Western Alliance Bancorporation news, CAO J. Kelly Jr. Ardrey purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $78.67 per share, with a total value of $236,010.00. Following the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $479,100.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Randall S. Theisen sold 6,574 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $591,660.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $140.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Western Alliance Bancorporation presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.25.

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates in Commercial, Consumer Related, and Corporate & Other segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

