Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK) Expected to Announce Earnings of $5.55 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK – Get Rating) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $5.55 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Westlake’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $3.92 and the highest is $6.81. Westlake reported earnings of $4.04 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 37.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Westlake will report full-year earnings of $18.76 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.21 to $23.65. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $17.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $16.10 to $17.65. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Westlake.

Westlake (NYSE:WLK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $5.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.70 by $1.13. The company had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. Westlake had a return on equity of 30.67% and a net margin of 18.76%. Westlake’s revenue was up 72.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.87 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WLK. StockNews.com cut Westlake from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Westlake from $135.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Westlake from $140.00 to $153.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Westlake from $110.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Westlake from $128.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.85.

WLK traded up $3.36 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $130.55. 805,058 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 716,567. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.75 billion, a PE ratio of 6.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.19. Westlake has a 52 week low of $78.06 and a 52 week high of $141.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company’s 50-day moving average is $124.23 and its 200 day moving average is $108.64.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.2975 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Westlake’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.09%.

In other news, CAO Johnathan Stevan Zoeller sold 1,006 shares of Westlake stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.39, for a total transaction of $111,052.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO L. Benjamin Ederington sold 12,569 shares of Westlake stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.81, for a total transaction of $1,757,271.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 37,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,231,410.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 50,659 shares of company stock valued at $6,477,945. Insiders own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. abrdn plc purchased a new position in shares of Westlake in the fourth quarter worth about $220,000. AXA S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Westlake by 402.3% during the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 43,700 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,983,000 after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Westlake in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,590,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Westlake by 535.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 19,856 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after purchasing an additional 16,733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Westlake during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000.

Westlake Corporation manufactures and supplies petrochemicals, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Performance and Essential Materials; and Housing and Infrastructure Products. The Performance and Essential Materials segment manufactures and markets polyethylene, styrene monomer, ethylene co-products, PVC, VCM, ethylene dichloride chlor-alkali, and chlorinated derivative products.

