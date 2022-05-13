WestRock (NYSE:WRK) Shares Bought by DAVENPORT & Co LLC

DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 129,310 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 322 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in WestRock were worth $5,736,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WRK. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of WestRock by 0.4% in the third quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 51,670 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,575,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in WestRock by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 35,255 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,564,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in WestRock by 0.5% during the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 49,010 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,442,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in WestRock by 53.4% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 721 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its position in WestRock by 6.1% during the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 4,548 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.42% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Thomas Stigers sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.10, for a total value of $751,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 88,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,410,503.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

WRK stock traded up $0.55 during trading on Friday, reaching $48.01. The stock had a trading volume of 131,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,237,872. WestRock has a 1-year low of $40.78 and a 1-year high of $62.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $12.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.03, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $48.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.68.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.08 billion. WestRock had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 9.32%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that WestRock will post 5.12 EPS for the current year.

WestRock declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 5th that permits the company to repurchase 25,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 11th. WestRock’s payout ratio is currently 33.78%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of WestRock in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of WestRock from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of WestRock from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of WestRock from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.13.

WestRock Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through two segments, Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

