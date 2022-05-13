Where Food Comes From (OTCMKTS:WFCF) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Where Food Comes From (OTCMKTS:WFCF – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Where Food Comes From had a net margin of 13.50% and a return on equity of 22.08%.

Shares of OTCMKTS:WFCF traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,207. Where Food Comes From has a 52 week low of $8.43 and a 52 week high of $16.50. The company has a market capitalization of $66.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.60 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.72.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WFCF. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Where Food Comes From by 4.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,000 after acquiring an additional 2,740 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Where Food Comes From by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Where Food Comes From in the 4th quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Where Food Comes From in the 2nd quarter worth $378,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.05% of the company’s stock.

Where Food Comes From, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides verification and certification solutions for the agriculture, livestock, and food industries in the United States. The company operates through Verification and Certification, and Software Sales and Related Consulting segments. It conducts on-site and desk audits to verify that claims made about livestock, crops, and other food products are accurate, as well as offers Where Food Comes From Source Verified retail and restaurant labeling program, which connects consumers directly to the source of the food they purchase through product labeling, and web-based information sharing and education.

