Whispir Limited (ASX:WSP) Insider Sells A$431,600.00 in Stock

Whispir Limited (ASX:WSP – Get Rating) insider Jeromy Wells sold 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$1.08 ($0.75), for a total value of A$431,600.00 ($299,722.22).
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.52, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 3.12.
About Whispir (Get Rating)
