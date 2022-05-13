Whispir Limited (ASX:WSP) Insider Sells A$431,600.00 in Stock

Whispir Limited (ASX:WSP – Get Rating) insider Jeromy Wells sold 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$1.08 ($0.75), for a total value of A$431,600.00 ($299,722.22).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.52, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 3.12.

Get Whispir alerts:

About Whispir (Get Rating)

Whispir Limited develops and provides communications management systems through cloud-based platform in Australia, New Zealand, Asia, and North America. It enables the integration of smart applications and micro communications services into existing workflow solutions to automate specific areas of business-critical communications across mobile/email/voice/social/web.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Whispir Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whispir and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.