White Mountains Insurance Group (NYSE:WTM) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of White Mountains Insurance Group (NYSE:WTM) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Monday morning.

Shares of White Mountains Insurance Group stock opened at $1,147.36 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1,076.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,053.63. White Mountains Insurance Group has a 12-month low of $978.51 and a 12-month high of $1,226.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of -21.39 and a beta of 0.49.

White Mountains Insurance Group (NYSE:WTM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The insurance provider reported $14.77 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $361.80 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 14th were given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.1%. White Mountains Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1.86%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 698 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $793,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 26.8% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 52 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 1.3% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 1,076 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Adams Wealth Management increased its position in White Mountains Insurance Group by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Adams Wealth Management now owns 459 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connable Office Inc. raised its stake in White Mountains Insurance Group by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 232 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. 88.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

White Mountains Insurance Group Company Profile

White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and other financial services in the United States. The company operates through five segments: HG Global/BAM, Ark, NSM, Kudu, and Other Operations. The HG Global/BAM segment provides insurance on municipal bonds issued to finance public purposes, such as schools, utilities, and transportation facilities, as well as reinsurance protection services.

