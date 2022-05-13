Wilder World (WILD) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $3.87 Million

Wilder World (WILD) traded 33.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on May 13th. One Wilder World coin can currently be purchased for about $0.45 or 0.00001469 BTC on popular exchanges. Wilder World has a market cap of $38.37 million and approximately $3.87 million worth of Wilder World was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Wilder World has traded down 27.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Wilder World alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30,660.85 or 1.00016931 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003268 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003263 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 19.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00002391 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.21 or 0.00105072 BTC.

Wilder World Profile

Wilder World (WILD) is a coin. Wilder World’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 85,233,300 coins. Wilder World’s official Twitter account is @WildCrypto

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto Wild is a decentralized, anonymous and Global lotto and gaming platform. WILD is an Ethereum-based token that powers Crypto Wild's ecosystem allowing users to take part in a global lottery and lotto. The WILD tokens will be exchanged at a fixed rate of 100:1 (100 Wild token to 1 Ether). “

Buying and Selling Wilder World

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wilder World directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wilder World should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wilder World using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Wilder World Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wilder World and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.