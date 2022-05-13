Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. Has $3.37 Million Stock Holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. lessened its position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,935 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,800 shares during the period. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $3,365,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in General Mills during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in General Mills by 81.7% during the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 447 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new position in General Mills during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Schubert & Co acquired a new position in General Mills during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in General Mills during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors own 74.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GIS stock traded up $0.89 on Friday, reaching $73.10. The company had a trading volume of 3,365,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,807,749. The company has a 50-day moving average of $68.41 and a 200-day moving average of $66.85. General Mills, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.67 and a 12 month high of $73.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $44.02 billion, a PE ratio of 19.26, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.45.

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.07. General Mills had a return on equity of 23.10% and a net margin of 12.36%. The firm had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other General Mills news, insider Jacqueline Williams-Roll sold 10,911 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.61, for a total transaction of $748,603.71. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 33,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,324,369.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 27,157 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.50, for a total value of $1,887,411.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 87,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,085,003. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 81,633 shares of company stock valued at $5,768,339 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on GIS. UBS Group began coverage on shares of General Mills in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of General Mills from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of General Mills from $67.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of General Mills from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.09.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

