Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. Reduces Stock Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. reduced its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,330 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,420 shares during the period. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $1,441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of KO. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Leverty Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.51% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HSBC lifted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.29.

Shares of KO traded up $1.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $65.72. 16,163,879 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,082,160. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52-week low of $52.28 and a 52-week high of $67.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $62.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.05. The company has a market cap of $284.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.58.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.06. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 25.69% and a return on equity of 41.84%. The company had revenue of $10.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. Coca-Cola’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is currently 73.95%.

In other news, SVP Monica Howard Douglas sold 14,122 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.85, for a total value of $831,079.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Alfredo Rivera sold 17,709 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.60, for a total transaction of $1,108,583.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 667,137 shares of company stock worth $42,579,677. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

About Coca-Cola (Get Rating)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

