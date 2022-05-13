William Blair Reaffirms Outperform Rating for ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP)

William Blair restated their outperform rating on shares of ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on ThredUp from $25.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of ThredUp in a research note on Monday, April 25th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on ThredUp from $32.00 to $18.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on ThredUp from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on ThredUp from $14.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ThredUp currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $15.92.

NASDAQ:TDUP opened at $4.71 on Tuesday. ThredUp has a 12-month low of $3.94 and a 12-month high of $31.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 2.55. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.16.

ThredUp ( NASDAQ:TDUP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.01). ThredUp had a negative return on equity of 24.78% and a negative net margin of 25.09%. The company had revenue of $72.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.17) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ThredUp will post -0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jack R. Lazar acquired 13,156 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.51 per share, for a total transaction of $98,801.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 41.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TDUP. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of ThredUp in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in ThredUp by 928.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 5,369 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in ThredUp by 364.5% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 2,814 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in ThredUp by 1.5% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 798,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,314,000 after purchasing an additional 12,118 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in ThredUp by 9.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 282,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,137,000 after purchasing an additional 25,428 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.20% of the company’s stock.

ThredUp Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates online resale platforms that allows consumers to buy and sell secondhand women's and kids' apparel, shoes, and accessories. ThredUp Inc was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Oakland, California.

