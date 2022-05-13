Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) Given New $138.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by equities researchers at Citigroup from $168.00 to $138.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s target price indicates a potential upside of 10.36% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $219.00 to $186.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Williams-Sonoma from an “accumulate” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $149.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $176.11.

Shares of WSM opened at $125.05 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.44, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.53. Williams-Sonoma has a 1 year low of $120.50 and a 1 year high of $223.32. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $143.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $161.80.

Williams-Sonoma ( NYSE:WSM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 16th. The specialty retailer reported $5.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.82 by $0.60. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 73.38%. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.95 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Williams-Sonoma will post 15.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Sabrina Simmons sold 5,000 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.11, for a total value of $820,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Laura Alber sold 20,000 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.04, for a total transaction of $3,040,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 27,030 shares of company stock worth $4,173,666. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the first quarter worth approximately $56,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 5.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,903 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,839 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 22.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 474,726 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $75,790,000 after acquiring an additional 88,442 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 7.7% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 2,587 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the third quarter worth approximately $1,941,000. 99.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

