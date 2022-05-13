Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.55-$1.57 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded Wingstop from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Cowen cut their price objective on Wingstop from $135.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Northcoast Research raised Wingstop from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Wingstop in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $145.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $154.72.

Shares of WING stock opened at $77.88 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.84, a P/E/G ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 1.40. Wingstop has a 1-year low of $72.19 and a 1-year high of $187.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $142.43.

Wingstop ( NASDAQ:WING Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.02). Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 10.89% and a net margin of 13.25%. The company had revenue of $76.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.16 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. Wingstop’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Wingstop will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.13%.

In other news, CEO Charles R. Morrison sold 5,270 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.99, for a total transaction of $795,717.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Michael Skipworth sold 356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.35, for a total transaction of $53,524.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,835 shares of company stock valued at $1,300,835. 0.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Wingstop by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 41,408 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,155,000 after acquiring an additional 923 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Wingstop by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 24,760 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,279,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Wingstop by 32.1% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 23,100 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,060,000 after purchasing an additional 5,619 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in Wingstop by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 21,251 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,672,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Wingstop by 8.3% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 16,279 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,963,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241 shares during the period.

Wingstop Company Profile

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors. As of December 25, 2021, the company had 1,695 franchised restaurants and 36 company-owned restaurants in 44 states and 7 countries worldwide.

