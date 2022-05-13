WINTON GROUP Ltd Buys Shares of 58,472 Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 58,472 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,214,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. 52.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on F. Barclays downgraded shares of Ford Motor from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Ford Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Ford Motor from $23.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.59.

In related news, major shareholder Motor Co Ford sold 8,000,000 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.80, for a total value of $214,400,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 93,947,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,517,792,839.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider William Clay Ford, Jr. acquired 267,697 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.81 per share, for a total transaction of $4,499,986.57. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:F opened at $12.44 on Friday. Ford Motor has a 1 year low of $11.35 and a 1 year high of $25.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.60 and its 200-day moving average is $18.37. The company has a market capitalization of $50.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.15.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.01). Ford Motor had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 12.46%. The business had revenue of $32.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 26th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 25th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.08%.

Ford Motor Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding F? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.