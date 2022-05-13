WINTON GROUP Ltd Grows Stock Position in Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV)

WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV – Get Rating) by 67.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,968 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 4,418 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Autoliv were worth $1,134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Autoliv in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Autoliv in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Autoliv by 161.6% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 518 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new position in Autoliv in the 4th quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new position in Autoliv in the 4th quarter valued at about $119,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.02% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Autoliv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $103.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Autoliv from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Autoliv in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Autoliv from $84.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Sunday, April 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Autoliv from $116.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.41.

ALV opened at $71.31 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $74.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.23. The company has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a PE ratio of 17.31 and a beta of 1.67. Autoliv, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.69 and a 1 year high of $110.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The auto parts company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by ($1.00). The business had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. Autoliv had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 4.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.79 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Autoliv, Inc. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be issued a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 23rd. Autoliv’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.14%.

In other news, insider Fredrik Westin sold 1,060 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.38, for a total transaction of $79,902.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Mikael Bratt sold 935 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.33, for a total value of $91,003.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies passive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, and battery cut-off switches, as well as anti-whiplash systems and pedestrian protection systems, and connected safety services and solutions for riders of powered two wheelers.

