Wipro (NYSE:WIT) Shares Gap Down to $6.22

Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $6.22, but opened at $6.09. Wipro shares last traded at $6.10, with a volume of 34,619 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages recently commented on WIT. StockNews.com lowered Wipro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. CLSA raised Wipro from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 21st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Wipro from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $8.55 to $7.70 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wipro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 7th. Finally, Macquarie assumed coverage on Wipro in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Wipro has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.31.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.25 and a 200 day moving average of $8.05. The firm has a market cap of $33.61 billion, a PE ratio of 21.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.85.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th were issued a dividend of $0.059 per share. This is a boost from Wipro’s previous dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 5th. Wipro’s payout ratio is presently 24.14%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WIT. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wipro by 73.1% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 44,062 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 18,606 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Wipro by 17.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 99,589 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $768,000 after purchasing an additional 14,576 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Wipro by 14.9% in the first quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,567 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 7,195 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Wipro by 3.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,033,590 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $123,618,000 after acquiring an additional 509,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC increased its stake in Wipro by 207.9% in the first quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 59,121 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 39,917 shares during the last quarter. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wipro Company Profile (NYSE:WIT)

Wipro Limited operates as information technology (IT), consulting, and business process services company worldwide. It operates through three segments: IT Services, IT Products, and India State Run Enterprise Services (ISRE). The IT Services segment offers IT and IT-enabled services, including digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology consulting, IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, infrastructure, analytics, business process, research and development, and hardware and software design services to enterprises.

