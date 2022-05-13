WM Technology (NASDAQ:MAPS) Trading Up 18.6%

WM Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAPS – Get Rating) was up 18.6% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $5.86 and last traded at $5.86. Approximately 67,249 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 638,776 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.94.

A number of research analysts recently commented on MAPS shares. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on WM Technology from $21.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on WM Technology from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded WM Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on WM Technology from $6.25 to $7.65 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.64.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.75. The company has a market cap of $789.58 million, a P/E ratio of 30.95 and a beta of 0.26.

WM Technology ( NASDAQ:MAPS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.78). The business had revenue of $54.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.39 million. WM Technology had a negative return on equity of 133.55% and a net margin of 22.20%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that WM Technology, Inc. will post -0.26 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in shares of WM Technology during the second quarter worth $49,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of WM Technology by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 78,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 2,928 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in shares of WM Technology by 83.2% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 3,180 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of WM Technology by 34.3% during the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 13,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 3,340 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of WM Technology during the second quarter valued at $74,000. Institutional investors own 24.99% of the company’s stock.

WM Holding Company, LLC provides software and technology solutions to the cannabis industry. It operates Weedmaps, an online directory of cannabis retailers and information site for cannabis producers and consumers; and provides cloud-based software as a service and data solutions to cannabis retailers and major brands.

