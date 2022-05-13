Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV Boosts Stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,855 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $967,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. KBC Group NV boosted its position in Marriott International by 109.0% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 271,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,164,000 after buying an additional 141,433 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in Marriott International by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 34,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,069,000 after buying an additional 1,740 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in Marriott International by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 18,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,700,000 after buying an additional 746 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Marriott International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,508,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Marriott International by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 9,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,638,000 after buying an additional 1,376 shares during the period. 59.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Marriott International alerts:

In other news, CFO Kathleen K. Oberg sold 10,071 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.21, for a total value of $1,814,894.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Stephanie Linnartz sold 2,448 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.54, for a total transaction of $437,065.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 20,373 shares of company stock valued at $3,677,904. Company insiders own 12.21% of the company’s stock.

MAR stock traded up $3.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $166.40. 2,772,256 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,538,269. The company has a market cap of $54.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.36 and a beta of 1.57. Marriott International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $127.23 and a 52-week high of $195.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $172.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $165.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.93, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 116.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 81.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Marriott International, Inc. will post 5.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $158.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Marriott International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Marriott International from $175.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Marriott International from $156.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Marriott International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $179.36.

Marriott International Profile (Get Rating)

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.