Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV Buys 176 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV grew its stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,348 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $790,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Associated Banc Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 130,507 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $43,896,000 after purchasing an additional 1,749 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL increased its position in Meta Platforms by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 2,101 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $707,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. increased its position in Meta Platforms by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 3,102 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Makena Capital Management LLC increased its position in Meta Platforms by 36.5% during the fourth quarter. Makena Capital Management LLC now owns 68,311 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $22,976,000 after acquiring an additional 18,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Meta Platforms by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,712 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $912,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. 65.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 330 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.63, for a total value of $61,587.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,448,585.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,272 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total value of $486,208.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,768 shares of company stock worth $1,858,518. 13.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:FB traded up $7.38 on Friday, reaching $198.62. The company had a trading volume of 24,524,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,243,102. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52-week low of $169.00 and a 52-week high of $384.33. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $207.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $269.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $537.53 billion, a PE ratio of 14.47, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.37.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The social networking company reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.06. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 31.20%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.30 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.63 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on FB shares. cut Meta Platforms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $415.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $340.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Argus downgraded Meta Platforms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $390.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $316.80.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

