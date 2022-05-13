Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV Decreases Stock Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV cut its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,826 shares of the company’s stock after selling 120 shares during the period. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PEP. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in PepsiCo by 86.9% during the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 229.6% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PEP traded up $3.32 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $173.72. 4,713,867 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,596,297. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $167.95 and a 200-day moving average of $168.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $240.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.76, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.58. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $144.08 and a 52 week high of $177.62.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $16.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.54 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 53.44%. The business’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. This is a boost from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.82%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PEP shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $194.00 to $198.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $163.00 to $168.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. DZ Bank downgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $173.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $183.00 to $186.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.56.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

