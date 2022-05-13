Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV Raises Stock Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,299 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 844 shares during the period. Amgen makes up 1.0% of Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV’s holdings in Amgen were worth $2,092,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AMGN. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Amgen during the third quarter valued at $239,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Amgen by 0.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,040,932 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,447,476,000 after purchasing an additional 80,922 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management grew its holdings in Amgen by 12.5% during the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 3,085 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Amgen by 2.8% during the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 3,624 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $771,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in Amgen during the third quarter valued at $273,000. 79.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AMGN. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Amgen from $255.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Amgen from $263.00 to $243.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com lowered Amgen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. TheStreet lowered Amgen from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Amgen from $266.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $240.40.

NASDAQ:AMGN traded down $1.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $243.40. 2,631,841 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,181,820. The firm has a market cap of $130.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.58. Amgen Inc. has a 52 week low of $198.64 and a 52 week high of $258.45. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $241.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $227.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.31.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.22 by $0.03. Amgen had a return on equity of 165.95% and a net margin of 21.75%. The business had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.70 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 17.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $1.94 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 16th. This represents a $7.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. Amgen’s payout ratio is 76.38%.

In other Amgen news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.81, for a total transaction of $3,264,435.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,333 shares in the company, valued at $9,027,492.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

