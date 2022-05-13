Worldline (OTCMKTS:WWLNF) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $37.34

Worldline SA (OTCMKTS:WWLNF – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $37.34 and last traded at $37.34, with a volume of 4463 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $37.34.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Worldline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th.
The company’s 50 day moving average is $43.03 and its 200-day moving average is $52.21.
Worldline SA provides payments and transactional services to financial institutions, merchants, corporations, and government agencies in France, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Merchant Services; Financial Services; and Mobility & e-Transactional Services segments.
