Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) Hits New 52-Week Low at $42.36

Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $42.36 and last traded at $42.54, with a volume of 3534 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $43.13.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on WOR. Zacks Investment Research raised Worthington Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, March 19th. StockNews.com downgraded Worthington Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th.

Get Worthington Industries alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $52.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.91.

Worthington Industries ( NYSE:WOR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter. Worthington Industries had a net margin of 8.78% and a return on equity of 26.10%. The business’s revenue was up 81.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.36 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Worthington Industries, Inc. will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Worthington Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.07%.

In related news, Director Sidney A. Ribeau sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.16, for a total value of $457,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 58,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,344,145.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Worthington Industries by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,571,279 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $235,012,000 after purchasing an additional 526,776 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Worthington Industries by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,700,361 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $92,939,000 after purchasing an additional 8,144 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Worthington Industries by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,580,010 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $83,267,000 after purchasing an additional 13,151 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Worthington Industries by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,279,835 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,085,000 after purchasing an additional 25,722 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Worthington Industries by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 574,534 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,538,000 after purchasing an additional 3,213 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.96% of the company’s stock.

About Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR)

Worthington Industries, Inc, an industrial manufacturing company, focuses on value-added steel processing and manufactured metal products in North America and internationally. It operates through Steel Processing, Consumer Products, Building Products, and Sustainable Energy Solutions segments. The Steel Processing segment processes flat-rolled steel for customers primarily in the automotive, aerospace, agricultural, appliance, construction, container, hardware, heavy-truck, HVAC, lawn and garden, leisure and recreation, office furniture, and office equipment markets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Worthington Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Worthington Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.