Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The casino operator reported ($1.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.15) by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $953.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $986.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.41) earnings per share. Wynn Resorts’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of Wynn Resorts stock opened at $58.56 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.37. Wynn Resorts has a 52 week low of $56.36 and a 52 week high of $136.83. The company has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.82 and a beta of 2.22.

Get Wynn Resorts alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 45.9% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 10,866 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $866,000 after acquiring an additional 3,418 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 5.0% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,979 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 6,162.9% in the first quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,536 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,398,000 after buying an additional 17,256 shares in the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts in the first quarter worth about $800,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 0.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,846,725 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $545,957,000 after buying an additional 30,460 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.72% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on WYNN shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Wynn Resorts in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Wynn Resorts from $123.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Wynn Resorts from $93.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Citigroup raised Wynn Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $98.00 to $96.50 in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, CBRE Group boosted their price target on Wynn Resorts from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.46.

Wynn Resorts Company Profile (Get Rating)

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. Its Wynn Palace segment operates 424,000 square feet of casino space with 323 table games, 1,035 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; 14 food and beverage outlets; 107,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Wynn Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wynn Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.